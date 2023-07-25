Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 8,580 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 5,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.
Geodrill Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33.
Geodrill Company Profile
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
Further Reading
