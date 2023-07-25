Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Receives $4.05 Average PT from Analysts

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.05.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DNA. William Blair downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Shyam Sankar acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $512,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,731,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,798.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 372,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,742.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shyam Sankar acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,731,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,798.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,281,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,967 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,987 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 299.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 66,660 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 115.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNA opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 440.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Free Report

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

