Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Piper Sandler

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut Glacier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Glacier Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

GBCI opened at $33.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $59.70.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Glacier Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $96,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 92,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,716.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Don J. Chery purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $27,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,965.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $96,037.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 92,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,716.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,810 shares of company stock valued at $201,219 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 86.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

