Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRMA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the first quarter worth $303,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the first quarter worth $263,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 287.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 69,103 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of KRMA opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $32.04.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Profile
The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
