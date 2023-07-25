Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FINX. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 350.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,665,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,216 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,927,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,522,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 470.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 51,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter worth $900,000.

NASDAQ:FINX opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $27.42.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Global X FinTech Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.00.

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

