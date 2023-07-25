Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $28.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

