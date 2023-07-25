Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.71.

GL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $114.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.45 and its 200 day moving average is $112.25. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $96.23 and a 1 year high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.10%.

In other Globe Life news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at $678,756.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,689,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,945,000 after acquiring an additional 160,145 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,639,000 after buying an additional 412,639 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,725,000 after buying an additional 95,991 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

