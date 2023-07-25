Golden Falcon Acquisition (NYSE:GFX) Trading Up 0.1%

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $10.21. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 21,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Falcon Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFX. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $3,998,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 628,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 160,200 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,415,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 362,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 42,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. 19.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Company Profile

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

