Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) Trading Down 0.2%

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.35 and last traded at $41.44. Approximately 31,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 46,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.52.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.81.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCOR. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,707,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,622,000 after buying an additional 436,565 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,826,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,230,000 after buying an additional 487,281 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 595,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,142,000 after buying an additional 30,373 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 399,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after buying an additional 63,963 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,732,000.

About Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

