Graphic Packaging (GPK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Graphic Packaging has set its FY23 guidance at $2.70 to $3.10 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Graphic Packaging to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $27.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

In related news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after acquiring an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

