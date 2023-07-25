Greenbrook TMS (OTCMKTS:GBOKF) Trading Down 0.3%

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBOKF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.45. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.
Greenbrook TMS Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.45.
About Greenbrook TMS
Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. It offers transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy that provides electromagnetic stimulation to brain regions associated with mood regulation for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Greenbrook TMS
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.