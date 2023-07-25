Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) & Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Financial Contrast

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) and Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Charlie’s and Greenlane’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $26.42 million 0.77 -$1.59 million ($0.02) -4.55 Greenlane $114.51 million 0.01 -$115.76 million ($153.60) -0.01

Charlie’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenlane. Charlie’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenlane, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenlane 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Charlie’s and Greenlane, as provided by MarketBeat.

Greenlane has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,745.31%. Given Greenlane’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greenlane is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and Greenlane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -16.48% -166.86% -45.69% Greenlane -96.63% -95.25% -62.72%

Volatility & Risk

Charlie’s has a beta of 4.52, indicating that its share price is 352% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenlane has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Charlie’s beats Greenlane on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes nicotine-based vapor products in the United States and internationally. The company also provides non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor products, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise. It offers its products under the Groove, Eyce, DaVinci, Higher Standards, Pollen Gear, Marley Natural, and Keith Haring brands. The company also operates e-commerce websites, such as Vapor.com, Vaposhop.com, DaVinciVaporizer.com, PuffItUp.com, HigherStandards.com, EyceMolds.com, and MarleyNaturalShop.com. It serves customers through smoke shops, cannabis dispensaries, and specialty retailers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

