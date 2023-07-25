Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.21.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $121.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.10 and its 200 day moving average is $107.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

