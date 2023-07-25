H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth about $87,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FUL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

H.B. Fuller Stock Down 0.2 %

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Heather Campe sold 16,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,143,144.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 5,326 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $384,750.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,741.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Heather Campe sold 16,312 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,143,144.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,016 shares in the company, valued at $772,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,468. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $73.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.54. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $58.92 and a fifty-two week high of $81.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $898.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.60 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 28.98%.

H.B. Fuller Profile

(Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Further Reading

