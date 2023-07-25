Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Trading Down 8.5%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 5,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Hamilton Thorne Trading Down 8.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16.

About Hamilton Thorne

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.