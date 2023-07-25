Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,800 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,741,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,674,000 after purchasing an additional 80,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,131,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 104,301 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,156,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,127,000 after purchasing an additional 440,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,798,000 after purchasing an additional 36,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,320,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,738,000 after purchasing an additional 35,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.31. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $20.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Alexander & Baldwin

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

(Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

