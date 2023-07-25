Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 6,400 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 187.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 37,271 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 29.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 50.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AHCO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $11.30 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.03.

AdaptHealth Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.25, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $744.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.05 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.44%. On average, analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AdaptHealth

(Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.