Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Position in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMTG. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 44.98 and a current ratio of 44.98. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.73.

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.84 million. Analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Claros Mortgage Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

