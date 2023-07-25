Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,120.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth $103,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.18. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 3.68%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.30%.

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $47,526.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,811.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $47,526.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,811.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $64,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $180,327 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.