Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,405,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,364,000 after buying an additional 208,649 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,710,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $144,542,000 after buying an additional 76,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,526,985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,874,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,089,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,321,000 after purchasing an additional 149,704 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,915,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,796,000 after purchasing an additional 23,596 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $901.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.37. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $10.12.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $47.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.45 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 6.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey R. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,118. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 21,800 shares of company stock worth $123,868 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

