Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 68.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Conduent were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Conduent by 31.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Conduent by 14,451.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Conduent by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Conduent in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNDT. StockNews.com began coverage on Conduent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Conduent Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. Conduent Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $733.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.79.

In other Conduent news, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 34,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,156.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,447,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,222.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Conduent news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood acquired 33,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,119.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 697,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 34,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $100,156.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,447,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,222.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

