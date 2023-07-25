Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 6,700 DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth $63,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 1,111.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of DV stock opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 139.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $41.91.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $2,060,203.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $368,039.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,202.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $2,060,203.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,203 shares of company stock valued at $4,725,310 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

