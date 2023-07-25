Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 5,500 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add, opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

