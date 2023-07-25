Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) Trading Up 1.1%

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.68. 148,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 342,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Harbor Custom Development Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.81.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($9.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.46) by ($3.93). Harbor Custom Development had a negative net margin of 65.06% and a negative return on equity of 108.57%. The business had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harbor Custom Development, Inc. will post -7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land development cycle, which includes land acquisition, entitlement, development, and construction of project infrastructure; single and multi-family vertical construction; and marketing and sale of various residential projects.

