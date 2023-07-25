Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Purchases 4,622 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.2% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $121.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.21.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

