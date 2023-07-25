Head to Head Analysis: TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) vs. SanBio (OTCMKTS:SNBIF)

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) and SanBio (OTCMKTS:SNBIF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TG Therapeutics and SanBio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TG Therapeutics 2 0 4 0 2.33 SanBio 0 0 0 0 N/A

TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.88%. Given TG Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TG Therapeutics is more favorable than SanBio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

62.7% of TG Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of TG Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TG Therapeutics and SanBio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TG Therapeutics $2.79 million 1,085.96 -$198.34 million ($1.23) -16.49 SanBio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SanBio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TG Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares TG Therapeutics and SanBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TG Therapeutics -1,966.56% -213.67% -78.35% SanBio N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TG Therapeutics beats SanBio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults. The company's development pipeline comprises Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta inhibitor for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma; TG-1701 is an orally available and covalently-bound Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor that exhibits selectivity to BTK in vitro kinase screening; and TG-1801, a bispecific CD47 and CD19 antibody. Its research pipeline includes various investigational medicines. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S; GTC Biotherapeutics; LFB/GTC LLC; Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; and Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, S A. for the development and commercialization of umbralisib; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.; Novimmune SA; and Jubilant Biosys, as well as collaboration agreement with Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. TG Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About SanBio

SanBio Company Limited develops, produces, and sells regenerative cell medicines for the central nervous system. The company develops SB623 that has completed a phase 2 clinical trial to treat traumatic brain injury in the United States and Japan. Its research pipeline products also comprise SB623 for ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes, age-related macular degeneration, retinitis pigments, spinal cord injury, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and others; SB618 for peripheral nerve damage; SB308 for muscular dystrophy disease; MSC1 for cancer; and MSC2 for inflammatory disease and optic neuritis. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

