Head to Head Comparison: Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) and Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) and Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of Organovo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Creative Medical Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Organovo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Creative Medical Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Organovo and Creative Medical Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo N/A -76.47% -66.48% Creative Medical Technology N/A -52.99% -50.01%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organovo 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Medical Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Organovo and Creative Medical Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Risk and Volatility

Organovo has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Medical Technology has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Organovo and Creative Medical Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo $370,000.00 41.25 -$17.26 million ($1.97) -0.89 Creative Medical Technology $90,000.00 101.21 -$10.14 million N/A N/A

Creative Medical Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Organovo.

Summary

Creative Medical Technology beats Organovo on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

