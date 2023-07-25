Head to Head Comparison: Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) & Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO)

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) and Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Tigo Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies -16.27% -178.57% -15.46% Tigo Energy N/A -6,449.52% -0.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Tigo Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $1.06 billion 1.17 -$267.42 million ($4.62) -5.93 Tigo Energy N/A N/A -$180,000.00 N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Tigo Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tigo Energy has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Maxeon Solar Technologies and Tigo Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 Tigo Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.83%. Tigo Energy has a consensus target price of $24.67, indicating a potential downside of 5.16%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than Tigo Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.1% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Tigo Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Maxeon Solar Technologies beats Tigo Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells smart hardware and software solutions for residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) which provides solar panel power optimization, rapid shutdown, and monitoring capabilities; and Energy Intelligence solution (EI solution) provides solar energy storage management capabilities. It also offers inverters, batteries, and automatic transfer switches. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Campbell, California.

