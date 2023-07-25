Head-To-Head Comparison: Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) versus Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) and Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and Great Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 18.33% 6.46% 0.83% Great Southern Bancorp 26.16% 14.91% 1.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and Great Southern Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $446.58 million 4.99 $106.51 million $1.49 17.69 Great Southern Bancorp $261.12 million 2.51 $75.95 million $6.49 8.37

Analyst Recommendations

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has higher revenue and earnings than Great Southern Bancorp. Great Southern Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and Great Southern Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 0 3 0 3.00 Great Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus price target of $27.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.38%. Given Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is more favorable than Great Southern Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.1% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Great Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Southern Bancorp pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Great Southern Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida beats Great Southern Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal or family purposes. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home improvement loans, and unsecured consumer loans, as well as secured consumer loans, such as automobile loans, boat loans, home equity loans, and loans secured by savings deposits. It also provides insurance and merchant banking services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

