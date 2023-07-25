Head to Head Contrast: Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) & Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF)

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Free Report) and Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.8% of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Greggs shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao and Greggs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao $3.35 billion 0.36 -$33.32 million N/A N/A Greggs N/A N/A N/A $0.21 153.72

Analyst Recommendations

Greggs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao and Greggs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao 1 1 0 0 1.50 Greggs 0 1 1 0 2.50

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao currently has a consensus price target of $2.80, indicating a potential downside of 37.57%. Greggs has a consensus price target of $3,140.00, indicating a potential upside of 9,429.59%. Given Greggs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Greggs is more favorable than Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao and Greggs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao N/A -7.88% -2.68% Greggs N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Greggs beats Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems. It also offers medications and cosmetics at its drugstores; and non-food products at gas stations, as well as rents commercial spaces and e-commerce sales. The company operates its supermarkets under the banners of Pão de Açúcar, Extra Supermercado, Mercado Extra, and Compre Bem; hypermarkets under the banner of Extra Hiper; and proximity stores under the banners of Mini Extra, Minuto Pão de Açúcar, Pão de Açúcar Adega, and Aliados Minimercado; and gas stations and drugstores under the banners of Extra and Pão de Açúcar, as well as sells its products through its Websites. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição operates as a subsidiary of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses. The company also operates through its own shops. Greggs plc was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

