Head-To-Head Review: Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAN has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and GAN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspired Entertainment $285.40 million 1.18 $22.30 million $0.71 18.08 GAN $139.16 million 0.55 -$197.50 million ($4.50) -0.38

Analyst Ratings

Inspired Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than GAN. GAN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inspired Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inspired Entertainment and GAN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspired Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00 GAN 0 2 0 0 2.00

Inspired Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 69.39%. GAN has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.06%. Given Inspired Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Inspired Entertainment is more favorable than GAN.

Profitability

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspired Entertainment 7.08% -43.27% 7.84% GAN -137.61% -27.02% -14.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of GAN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inspired Entertainment beats GAN on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games. The Virtual Sports segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes ultra-high-definition sports games, including greyhounds, tennis, motor racing, cycling, cricket, speedway, golf, and dart, and other horse racing games under the V-Play Soccer, V-Play Women's Soccer, V-Play Football, V-Play Basketball, V-Play Baseball, and V-Play NFLA names. The Interactive segment provides a range of premium random number generated casino content from feature-rich bonus games to European-style casino free spins and table games. The Leisure segment supplies gaming terminals and amusement machines in pubs, bingo halls, and adult gaming centers, as well as family entertainment centers, bowling centers, and other entertainment venues. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C). It offers and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and simulated gaming. The company also offers online sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its coolbet.com website, as well as a range of development, marketing, and customer support services designed to fast-track deployments and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

