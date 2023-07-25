Head-To-Head Review: Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) versus FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Free Report) and FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Moncler and FIGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Moncler alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moncler N/A N/A N/A FIGS 2.75% 7.06% 5.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Moncler and FIGS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moncler N/A N/A N/A $0.42 176.89 FIGS $505.83 million 2.44 $21.19 million $0.08 92.39

Analyst Recommendations

FIGS has higher revenue and earnings than Moncler. FIGS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moncler, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Moncler and FIGS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moncler 0 0 0 0 N/A FIGS 2 3 4 0 2.22

FIGS has a consensus target price of $8.94, suggesting a potential upside of 20.94%. Given FIGS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FIGS is more favorable than Moncler.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of FIGS shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of FIGS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FIGS beats Moncler on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moncler

(Get Free Report)

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand. The company also offers perfume for men and women. It operates directly operated stores and wholesale shop-in-shops. The company also sells its products through moncler.com, an online store. It serves in Italy, other European countries, Japan, the rest of Asia, and the Americas. Moncler S.p.A. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About FIGS

(Get Free Report)

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, fleeces, and jackets; necessities, including face masks, scrub caps, lanyards, badge reels, tote bags, baseball caps, and beanies. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.