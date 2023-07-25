Head to Head Survey: EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) & Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO – Get Free Report) and Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EACO and Rexel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EACO $292.56 million 0.55 $21.31 million $4.30 7.67 Rexel N/A N/A N/A $0.76 33.73

EACO has higher revenue and earnings than Rexel. EACO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EACO 0 0 0 0 N/A Rexel 1 3 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EACO and Rexel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Rexel has a consensus price target of $21.60, suggesting a potential downside of 16.02%. Given Rexel’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rexel is more favorable than EACO.

Profitability

This table compares EACO and Rexel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EACO 6.58% 22.00% 14.45% Rexel N/A N/A N/A

Summary

EACO beats Rexel on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EACO

EACO Corporation, through its subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc., distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners in the United States, Asia, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic components, including spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products. The company also provides customized services and solutions for various production needs, such as special packaging, bin stocking, kitting and assembly, bar coding, electronic requisitioning, integrated supply programs, and others. It supplies parts used in the manufacture of products to a range of industries, including aerospace, circuit board, communication, computer, fabrication, instrumentation, industrial equipment, and marine. The company sells its products primarily to the original equipment manufacturers through its sales representatives and distribution centers. EACO Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California.

About Rexel

Rexel S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks. It also provides solar modules and inverters; connected lighting, intelligent home system, home control touch screen, and smart thermostat products; residential chargers, commercial stations, and charging cables for electric vehicles; electric motors, variable speed drives, programmable logic controllers, and computers and operator interface; and fastening systems, electrical power and control, and valves and instrumentation products. The company offers products, services, and solutions in the fields of technical supply, automation, and energy management related to the construction, renovation, maintenance, and production. It operates a network of approximately 1,900 branches in 21 countries. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

