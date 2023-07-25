Head-To-Head Survey: Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) and Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Free Report) and Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hiscox and Argo Group International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hiscox 0 3 0 0 2.00 Argo Group International 1 1 0 0 1.50

Hiscox presently has a consensus price target of $1,167.71, indicating a potential upside of 8,240.82%. Argo Group International has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.87%. Given Hiscox’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hiscox is more favorable than Argo Group International.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hiscox N/A N/A N/A $0.64 21.81 Argo Group International $1.68 billion 0.62 -$175.20 million ($6.24) -4.77

This table compares Hiscox and Argo Group International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hiscox has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Argo Group International. Argo Group International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hiscox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.1% of Hiscox shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Argo Group International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hiscox and Argo Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hiscox N/A N/A N/A Argo Group International -12.43% -4.57% -0.56%

Dividends

Hiscox pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Argo Group International pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Hiscox pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Argo Group International pays out -19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Argo Group International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Hiscox beats Argo Group International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models. The company also provides property insurance; marine and energy insurance; aviation insurance; casualty insurance; specialty insurance; kidnap and ransom insurance; and other specialty insurance, such as contingency, terrorism, personal accident, and product recall. In addition, it offers healthcare and casualty reinsurance services, as well as investment services. Hiscox Ltd was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products. The company also provides directors and officers liability, errors and omissions liability, and employment practices liability insurance; international casualty and motor treaties insurance; professional indemnity and medical malpractice insurance; direct and facultative excess insurance, North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance products. It markets its products through wholesale and retail agents, managing general agents, brokers, and third-party intermediaries. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

