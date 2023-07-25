Head to Head Survey: IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) vs. Sugarmade (OTCMKTS:SGMD)

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP – Get Free Report) and Sugarmade (OTCMKTS:SGMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IT Tech Packaging and Sugarmade’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IT Tech Packaging $104.66 million 0.05 -$16.57 million ($1.49) -0.33 Sugarmade $4.72 million 0.00 -$11.07 million N/A N/A

Sugarmade has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IT Tech Packaging.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

IT Tech Packaging has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sugarmade has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IT Tech Packaging and Sugarmade, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IT Tech Packaging 0 0 0 0 N/A Sugarmade 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares IT Tech Packaging and Sugarmade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IT Tech Packaging -16.07% -8.90% -7.90% Sugarmade -107.79% N/A -33.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of IT Tech Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of IT Tech Packaging shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Sugarmade shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IT Tech Packaging beats Sugarmade on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IT Tech Packaging

(Get Free Report)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of paper products in the People's Republic of China. It offers corrugating medium papers to companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies. The company also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand. In addition, it produces and sells non-medical single-use face masks, and medical face masks. The company was formerly known as Orient Paper, Inc. and changed its name to IT Tech Packaging, Inc. in August 2018. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baoding, the People's' Republic of China.

About Sugarmade

(Get Free Report)

Sugarmade, Inc. engages in the paper and paper-based products business in the United States. It operates through three segments: Paper and Paper-Based Products, Non-Medical Supplies, and Cannabis Products Delivery Service and Sales. The company also produces and wholesales custom printed and generic supplies, such as plastic cold cups, paper coffee cups, yogurt cups, ice cream cups, cup lids, cup sleeves, edible packaging, food containers, soup containers, plastic spoons, and other related products to quick-service restaurants. In addition, it offers non-medical personal protective equipment. Further, the company operates the cannabis products delivery and sale services under the BudCars, Lemon Glow, and Nug Avenue brand names. It also offers its products through CarryOutSupplies.com website. Sugarmade, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Monrovia, California.

