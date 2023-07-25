Head to Head Survey: OFS Credit (OCCI) versus Its Competitors

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) is one of 7,983 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare OFS Credit to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for OFS Credit and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Credit 0 0 0 0 N/A OFS Credit Competitors 4390 23966 30147 618 2.46

As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 917.15%. Given OFS Credit’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OFS Credit has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit N/A N/A N/A OFS Credit Competitors -1,441.81% -306.44% -26.98%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares OFS Credit and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

OFS Credit has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OFS Credit’s competitors have a beta of 0.69, suggesting that their average stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OFS Credit and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit -$11.17 million N/A -5.29 OFS Credit Competitors $5.99 billion $446.37 million -61.30

OFS Credit’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than OFS Credit. OFS Credit is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of OFS Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of OFS Credit shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

OFS Credit pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 26.7%. OFS Credit pays out -141.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 185.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. OFS Credit is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

OFS Credit beats its competitors on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc. is a fund of OFS Advisor.

