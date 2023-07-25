Head to Head Survey: Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) and Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) and Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBCF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Choice Hotels International and Whitbread’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Choice Hotels International 21.50% 129.67% 13.82% Whitbread N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Choice Hotels International pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Whitbread pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Choice Hotels International pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Whitbread pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Choice Hotels International has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Choice Hotels International 4 3 1 0 1.63 Whitbread 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Choice Hotels International and Whitbread, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus price target of $121.88, indicating a potential downside of 1.52%. Given Choice Hotels International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Choice Hotels International is more favorable than Whitbread.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.6% of Choice Hotels International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Whitbread shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Choice Hotels International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Choice Hotels International and Whitbread’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Choice Hotels International $1.48 billion 4.27 $332.15 million $5.80 21.34 Whitbread N/A N/A N/A $1.87 23.46

Choice Hotels International has higher revenue and earnings than Whitbread. Choice Hotels International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whitbread, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Choice Hotels International beats Whitbread on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection. The company also develops and markets cloud-based property management software to non-franchised hoteliers. Choice Hotels International, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Whitbread

(Get Free Report)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom. Whitbread plc was founded in 1742 and is headquartered in Dunstable, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.