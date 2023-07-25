Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,042,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Shares of HSII opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $562.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average is $28.40.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.19. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $242.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

