Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,222,000 after buying an additional 848,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,667,000 after purchasing an additional 767,791 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 579,949 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 909,679.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 491,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,353,000 after purchasing an additional 491,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 995,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,343,000 after purchasing an additional 424,469 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.67.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $769.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.49 million. Equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

