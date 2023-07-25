Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HP. Morgan Stanley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.42. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $54.45.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $769.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.49 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 17,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

