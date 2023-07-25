Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HP. Morgan Stanley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.36.
Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.42. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $54.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 17,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.
Helmerich & Payne Company Profile
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
