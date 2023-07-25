Hendley & Co. Inc. Sells 4,230 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hendley & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,540 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.8% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.37.

Microsoft stock opened at $345.11 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $334.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

