HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Trading Down 5.3%

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF)'s share price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. 233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Company Profile

HEXPOL AB (publ) engages in development, manufacture, and sale of various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding segment develops and manufactures rubber compounds under the HEXFLAME, HEXLIGHT, GloMold, and other brands; thermoplastic elastomer compounds under the Dryflex, Mediprene, Epseal, and other brand names; and thermoplastic compounds under the RheTech brand.

