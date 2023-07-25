HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Insider Frances Davies Buys 10,000 Shares

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) insider Frances Davies acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £13,400 ($17,181.69).

HICL Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of LON HICL opened at GBX 134 ($1.72) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 788.24 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 137.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 151.60. HICL Infrastructure PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119.70 ($1.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 180.60 ($2.32).

HICL Infrastructure Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,705.88%.

About HICL Infrastructure

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

