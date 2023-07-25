Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.09.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

HIMS stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 0.49. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.07 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 71,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $656,748.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,696.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 71,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $656,748.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,696.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 85,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $772,418.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,481.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,233. Corporate insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 215.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,409,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,245,000 after buying an additional 962,971 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 20,593.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 54,778 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 324.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 51,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

