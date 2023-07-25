Hiscox (LON:HSX) PT Lowered to GBX 1,245 at Berenberg Bank

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,285 ($16.48) to GBX 1,245 ($15.96) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,102 ($14.13) to GBX 1,080 ($13.85) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,352 ($17.34) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,188.86 ($15.24).

Hiscox Price Performance

HSX stock opened at GBX 1,099 ($14.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,114.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,119.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12,211.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.56. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 789.20 ($10.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,201 ($15.40).

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Hiscox

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.10) per share, for a total transaction of £14,960 ($19,181.95). In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,360 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($14.10) per share, for a total transaction of £14,960 ($19,181.95). Also, insider Anne MacDonald bought 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,168 ($14.98) per share, with a total value of £8,047.52 ($10,318.66). Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

