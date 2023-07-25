Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Shares Down 2.9%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. 15,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 492,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.66. Histogen had a negative net margin of 73,189.47% and a negative return on equity of 100.66%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Histogen Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Histogen stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Histogen Inc. during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Histogen at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing clinical and preclinical small molecule pan-caspase and caspase selective inhibitors that protect the body's natural process to restore immune function. The company's product candidates include emricasan for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as other infectious diseases.

