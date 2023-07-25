Home Depot (NYSE:HD) & Maisons du Monde (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Critical Review

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) and Maisons du Monde (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Home Depot and Maisons du Monde, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Depot 0 11 14 0 2.56 Maisons du Monde 0 0 1 0 3.00

Home Depot currently has a consensus price target of $324.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.19%. Maisons du Monde has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.61%. Given Maisons du Monde’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Maisons du Monde is more favorable than Home Depot.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

69.9% of Home Depot shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Home Depot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Home Depot and Maisons du Monde’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Depot $157.40 billion 2.08 $17.11 billion $16.41 19.81 Maisons du Monde N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Home Depot has higher revenue and earnings than Maisons du Monde.

Profitability

This table compares Home Depot and Maisons du Monde’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Depot 10.75% 1,936.63% 21.93% Maisons du Monde N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Home Depot beats Maisons du Monde on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows. In addition, it provides tool and equipment rental services. The company primarily serves homeowners; and professional renovators/remodelers, general contractors, maintenance professionals, handymen, property managers, and building service contractors, as well as specialty tradesmen, such as electricians, plumbers, and painters. It also sells its products through websites, including homedepot.com; homedepot.ca and homedepot.com.mx; blinds.com, an online site for custom window coverings; and thecompanystore.com, an online site for textiles and décor products, as well as through The Home Depot stores. The Home Depot, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Maisons du Monde

(Get Free Report)

Maisons du Monde S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides home and living room related products in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bed linen products, carpets, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchen utensils, mirrors and frames, vases, storage units, curtains and net curtains, and bath products. It also provides furniture, such as sofas, chairs, beds, mattresses and bedframes, floor lamps, tables, and junior furniture; and tables and storage units comprising bookshelves, wardrobes, and cupboards, as well as outdoor furniture. In addition, the company offers warehouse logistics and order preparation services, as well as container transport services between harbor and warehouses. It provides its products under the Maisons du Monde brand. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Vertou, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.