Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 14,064 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 97,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Point Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.04.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Home Point Capital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $319.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital ( NASDAQ:HMPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of ($107.50) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.72 million. Home Point Capital had a negative net margin of 63.98% and a negative return on equity of 29.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Point Capital Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 18,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 32.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 100,685 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Home Point Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct and wholesale. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments, remitting payments to investors, sending monthly statements, managing escrow accounts, servicing delinquent loan work-outs, and managing and disposing of foreclosed properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.