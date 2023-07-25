HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HMST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

HomeStreet Stock Up 6.8 %

HMST stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $38.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $167.43 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at HomeStreet

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $107.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.20 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 20,017 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $133,513.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 237,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,903.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Erik D. Hand acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,314.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 20,017 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $133,513.39. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 237,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,903.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 38,017 shares of company stock valued at $240,703. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HomeStreet

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

