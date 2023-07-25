Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Shares Down 3%

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 322,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 765,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Hookipa Pharma Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hookipa Pharma

Hookipa Pharma ( NASDAQ:HOOK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 416.94% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. Analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22,450 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 40.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Featured Articles

